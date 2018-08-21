CNET
Your video, "Google Fit adds 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Google Fit adds 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'
From The 3:59 show: The new features could help you get more active.
2:14
/
August 21, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Google Fit adds 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'.
Latest
Mobile Apps videos
Facebook, Instagram try to take on digital addiction
1:05
August 1, 2018
From The 3:59 show: It's time for a timeout on social media.
Play video
Disney's Play app adds effects, games to ride lines
2:26
July 22, 2018
This isn't a typical mobile game. Play Disney Parks games are unlocked when you visit certain rides -- and phones become remote controls...
Play video
Apple's App Store turns 10: The top iOS apps of all time
1:09
July 10, 2018
A look back at the history of Apple's App Store.
Play video
Keep your Gmail from prying eyes
1:27
July 3, 2018
A new report says that Gmail users may have unwittingly given third-party apps the ability to read their Gmail. Here's what you should...
Play video
Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay
7:31
June 12, 2018
How does Apple Pay compare to its rivals from Samsung and Google? We test them all to find the best mobile payment system.
Play video
MacOS and iOS are definitely not getting together, or are they?
1:12
June 5, 2018
Despite offering a firm no on the prospect, Apple is letting iOS apps run on Macs next year.
Play video
Apple unveils Memoji for iOS 12
1:33
June 4, 2018
Apple makes it possible to create personalized Animoji with its new Memoji technology.
Play video
Apple updates News, Stocks, Voice Memos in iOS 12
2:23
June 4, 2018
Apple redesigns some of its core apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos, CarPlay and Books.
Play video