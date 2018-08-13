CNET News Video
This Teddy Ruxpin learned to yell 'Hack the Planet!'From The 3:59 show: A security researcher at Defcon taught the toy some new tricks.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Let's go to Teddy Ruxpin. You just published this like earlier this morning about hacking the new Teddy Ruxpin and it seems kinda weird. So, this is more of a fun story. So, parents out there who have a Teddy Ruxpin I just want you to know that this isn't one of those hacks at you know, your kids information has lost or anything like that. Basically a cybersecurity researcher wanted to take a look at see if he could put anything that he wanted on it. Teddy Rucksman has a complex file system that it only accepts files in a certain system, but he was able to do it. And he basically took a video clip from the movie hackers from like 1995, where this guy's yelling hack the planet. And then he puts it on the Teddy Ruskin. And its eyes are showing the death com logo instead of its cute LED eyes. But this guy that had done it is already in IOT security. Researcher and any time that he gets like a smart toy for his kid or anything like that he want to see all the different ways that he can hack it, so this one was kind a save so he gave it to his kid and now he can put to any story that he want's on it so. So was it that easy to actually hack [UNKNOWN]. Once he figured what kind of like files that he needed and How to convert his images and audio into that file and yes. But I think the whole process of figuring that out might have taken a bit longer