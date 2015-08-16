3 ways to use your dSLR pop-up flash

How To Video
3 ways to use your dSLR pop-up flashPop-up flash isn't all bad. Here are three ways for beginners to get better photos from the pop-up before buying an external flash.
Transcript
Pop up flash can get a bit of a bad wrap, but it actually can be quite useful if you don't have another light source on hand. Here are three ways to use the pop up flash on your DSLR to your advantage. Flash is often used at night, but you can use it during the day. If you're outdoors in bad situations like this, you might find subjects have shadows on their faces or look underexposed compared to the background. Just pop up the flash and let it act as a fill light. [MUSIC] Because the flash fires straight onto your subject, it can create shine and harsh shadows. Diffuse the light with this simple hack. Grab a translucent film canister and cut a rectangle out of it like this so it fits snugly on top of the flash. You can also use a milk carton, tissue, or parchment paper as well but But don't place it directly on the flash. Using a diffuser may make your photos look warmer, so you might wanna adjust the white balance to get the right look. Your DSLR can control the strength of the flash output. If you find the flash is blowing out your subject or not strong enough to light up a scene, change the flash exposure compensation. Where to find this will depend on your camera but look in the camera settings menu and find built-in flash function settings for Canon or flash compensation for Nikon. [MUSIC] Then change to a positive or negative value, depending on how strong you want the flash to be. For more photography tips for beginners make sure to check out CNET.COM.