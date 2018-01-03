CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
CES 2018
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Holiday Gift Guide
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "3 ways to save money using your phone"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
3 ways to save money using your phone
Surprisingly easy and effective tools for putting cash back in your pocket
2:00
/
January 3, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for 3 ways to save money using your phone.
Coming up next
Spot fake Amazon reviews in a flash
Double-dip on your cashback credit card
Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flash
5 tips for your new Amazon Echo
How to clean your gas cooktop
5 ways to make your home smell like Christmas
7 fun ways to use Alexa this Christmas
How to use an iPad in the kitchen
How to enable Alexa notifications
How to fall asleep to a voice-activated sunset
Latest
Mobile Apps videos
Snapchat redesign splits up people and brands
1:19
November 29, 2017
The company hopes the refresh will bring in new users, and aims to distinguish "the social from the media."
Play video
iPhone X gets new camera tricks with Apple Clips
2:14
November 11, 2017
Put yourself into Star Wars, add green-screen effects and play with new filters and soundtracks in Apple's free video editing app....
Play video
Here's how Amazon's new in-home delivery service works
1:34
October 25, 2017
The e-commerce company creates a new security camera and app to power the program.
Play video
This app helps you find ATM skimmers so you don't get scammed
1:04
October 1, 2017
Now you don't have to fidget card readers to figure out if there's a skimmer. Meet the Skimmer Scanner.
Play video
Birding takes flight
3:54
September 6, 2017
Bird watching has always had its charms. New technologies make it even easier for more of us to get in on the fun.
Play video
7 drastic changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 11
2:12
August 4, 2017
After updating to iOS 11, some of the changes just might catch you off guard. Here are the seven biggest changes to be aware of.
Play video
3 reasons to switch to Chrome on the iPhone
2:00
August 2, 2017
If your allegiances lie with Google's desktop browser, you might want to transfer that experience over to your iPhone and ditch Safari.
Play video
5 reasons to switch to Firefox on your iPhone
1:38
August 1, 2017
Mozilla recently updated its Firefox mobile browser for iOS with some useful new features.
Play video