Tech Minute

3 ways to find your lost phone

Lost your phone? Here are three easy ways to find a lost Android or iPhone.
[MUSIC] Turn on one of these features now. So you can find your phone the next time it goes missing. Iphone users can turn on find my iPhone. Find on the settings app. Then icloud. Then go to icloud.com and click find my iPhone to ring the device or remotely erase the phone. Android users can type find my phone into Google search, as long as you've turned on Google Now location services, and have the Google app on your phone. Results show the last known location, the option to ring it, remotely erase it or set a lock screen message. Use a voice command on an Amazon Echo or a Google Home. For Amazon devices, first download the TrackR app on iOS or Android. Then, enable the TrackR skill in the Alexa app. Now, all you have to do is say, Alexa, ask TrackR to ring my phone. I have asked your phone to start ringing. [MUSIC] For Google Home, enable the Tell Google Assistant to Call Your Phone recipe on If This Than That or IFTTT.com. Okay, Google. Find my phone. Okay. Calling your phone.

