3 tips to improve your Netflix experience

Find hidden genre categories and download shows to watch offline with these quick tips.
[MUSIC] Got a minute? Here after a quick Netflix tips you can use right now. Netflix has secret genre categories that you can find by installing the Netflix category extension for the Google Chrome browser. Click the button that appears in the top bar and navigate through drop down menus to explore. Download shows or movies on your device for when you are without internet. Tap the menu button in the mobile app, and then Available for Download. You can also search for content like you usually would. Then tap download icon if it's available. Make the most of your 4K or Ultra HD television by watching shows in the highest resolution available. Go to netflix.com/HDtoggle and set to High. But if you're watching on a mobile device, you'll probably want to do the reverse, otherwise you'll burn through data. In the apps, go to app settings, then cellular data usage and choose a stream quality. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides with Cnet.

