How To Video

3 reasons you need a smart plug

Transcript
[MUSIC] One of the easiest ways to make make your home smarter is with a smart plug. They're inexpensive versatile, and dead simple to use. Here are three smart ways to use them. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Wait, did I turn off the curling iron? Instead of worrying all day that you left your curling iron on, plug it into a smart plug. Then you can remotely turn off the power anywhere you have your phone. [MUSIC] If you have a coffee maker with an on-off switch, plug it into a smart plug. You can start brewing coffee by flipping the switch in the smart plug's app or you can schedule it to start brewing at a specific time. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Before we start I have to tell you that if you plug a space heater into a power strip, an extension cord, or a smart plug, there's going to be an increased risk of fire. Proceed at your own risk and always check the owner's manual for any safety information. All that said, plugging a space heater into a smart plug is a really great way to make your home feel cozy when you arrive. For this, I highly recommend that you flip the switch on your space heater as you get close to home, rather than have it scheduled to come on at a certain time. You can also use a smart plug to automatically turn off your space heater after you fall asleep. So you no longer have to get up and shut it off manually. Just schedule it to turn off sometime after your usual bedtime. Make sure to check how much power your space heater uses and confirm that your smart plug can handle that load. For instance this space heater you 1500 watts and 12.5 amps and this smart plug is rated for 1800 watts. And 15 amp so it can handle the space heaters power D. As always, proceed with caution. Use your best judgment and avoid letting your space heater run unsupervised for more than a few minutes. For more smart home tips at the cnet.com/ [UNKNOWN].
Appliances

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Powerful chipmaker Qualcomm is just too powerful, judge rules

1:48

Google's experiments with silly games could have a serious impact on the future

3:15

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

Inside Facebook's robotics research lab

1:14

Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women coders

5:29

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump

7:06

The battle for the best outdoor cam: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor vs Arlo Ultra

5:02

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

See Galaxy S10 5G's jaw-dropping real-world speeds

8:44

Lilium unveils its 5-seater electric air taxi

1:21

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2

3:12

Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware

3:12

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land and water

3:28

OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700

4:06

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype

2:21

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: how to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13