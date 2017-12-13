HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "20-minute Uber ride cost over $14,000"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

20-minute Uber ride cost over $14,000

Uber says driver error led to one passenger receiving an insane bill.
1:28 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for 20-minute Uber ride cost over $14,000.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Top Google searches of 2017
Top Google searches of 2017
1:37 December 13, 2017
What have we been searching for this year? Let's take a look.
Play video
Video: New iMac Pros are coming, Twitter enables threaded tweets
New iMac Pros are coming, Twitter enables threaded tweets
1:01 December 13, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include Apple's new iMac Pros, Twitter's new threaded tweet rollout and Nintendo's impressive Switch sales...
Play video
Video: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)
1:39 December 12, 2017
Several CNET editors have already seen the film. Here are their first impressions and how they rank it in the Star Wars movie universe.
Play video
Video: Google drops three new photo apps you can get now
Google drops three new photo apps you can get now
4:48 December 12, 2017
The Google Home Max goes on sale. The Google Home Mini brings back touch controls and Google's Research Team drops three new photo...
Play video
Video: Apple to acquire Shazam, Galaxy S9 eyes a better iris scanner
Apple to acquire Shazam, Galaxy S9 eyes a better iris scanner
1:10 December 12, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Apple's acquisition of Shazam, Samsung's plan for a better iris scanner in future phones and Alexa's...
Play video
Video: Calls to delay net neutrality vote, Uber settles over rape case
Calls to delay net neutrality vote, Uber settles over rape case
1:28 December 11, 2017
In today's news, one FCC member calls for the net neutrality vote to be delayed over fraud claims, Uber settles a legal battle and...
Play video
Video: CNET's top-rated products of 2017
CNET's top-rated products of 2017
3:58 December 11, 2017
We review tons of gadgets at CNET. These are the best of the best.
Play video
Video: Top 5 questions for Apple in 2018
Top 5 questions for Apple in 2018
3:20 December 11, 2017
Apple's 2017 was pretty impressive, but it needs to come up with some solutions to make 2018 even better.
Play video