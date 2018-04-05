Your video, "10 stunning bezel-less phones to try "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

10 stunning bezel-less phones to try

These phones have very little border around their faces, with displays running right up to their edges.
2:00 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for 10 stunning bezel-less phones to try.

Latest Mobile videos

Video: 4 reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps
4 reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps
1:33
After a rough start years ago, Apple Maps has developed some cool features that might win you over.
Play video
Video: Apple brings apps to the classroom with Schoolwork
Apple brings apps to the classroom with Schoolwork
2:43
Apple demos a new classroom tool that allows students and teachers to easily share documents, PDFs and web links in a school setting.
Play video
Video: New iPad will run AR
New iPad will run AR
2:24
Apple's newest tablet, the 9.7-inch iPad, is built to run augmented reality apps.
Play video
Video: Unboxing the Fitbit Versa
Unboxing the Fitbit Versa
2:24
Scott Stein was surprised by something inside the new Fitbit Versa's box.
Play video
Video: Vivo V9 isn't shy about its iPhone X looks
Vivo V9 isn't shy about its iPhone X looks
1:02
China's Vivo has a new phone with a familiar notch.
Play video
Video: 5 tips to make your iPhone speakers louder
5 tips to make your iPhone speakers louder
2:02
Check out these five ways to get some added oomph from your iPhone's audio.
Play video
Video: Cool things to do with the Google app in iMessage
Cool things to do with the Google app in iMessage
2:01
You may have noticed a new icon has shown up in the iMessage app drawer. Here's some fun things you can do with it.
Play video
Video: Street Fighter II meets AR
Street Fighter II meets AR
2:07
Abhishek Singh's ARKit adaptation of Street Fighter II is multiplayer and is played on actual streets. Or your coffee table.
Play video