WhatsApp Will Let You Protect Chats With a Secret Code

WhatsApp is adding a secret code feature into the chat app, which is meant to provide additional protection to a sensitive conversation.

The Meta-owned chat app announced the feature Thursday, which builds onto WhatsApp's Chat Lock feature that hides conversations into a folder that requires its own password, fingerprint or Face ID to unlock.

The secret code feature allows for the option of requiring a separate password that's individual to the conversation thread in order to view and respond to messages within it. Conversations locked behind a secret code can also be placed in the Chat Lock folder, or they can remain available from the standard chat list.

WhatsApp said that the secret code feature begins its rollout immediately, and will be available globally in the coming months.

The new privacy option arrives after a month of updates in the texting space, which included Apple announcing that the company's Messages app will support the RCS standard sometime in 2024 -- a development that may improve texting between the iPhone and Android phones by providing potential for modern features like typing indicators and high-quality media sharing. Apple has however said that texts sent over RCS will continue to be fundamentally different from texts sent over its iMessage service, including keeping the green bubble labels. This will likely leave plenty of room for services like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and other chat apps that offer the same texting features to its users regardless of what phone they use.