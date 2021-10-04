Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram go down in apparent outage

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down Monday morning in an apparent outage.

Per Down Detector, a crowdsourced website that tracks online outages, the three social networks appeared to be having widespread issues around 11:40 a.m. ET. The company's status tracking website was also down around noon ET.

As is often the case with these outages, users flocked to other social networks to note that these social networks were down. By 12:06 p.m. ET "Instagram and Facebook" was the top Trending Topic on Twitter in the US, with "WhatsApp" and #instagramdown also gaining traction.

Other trends for Facebook and Instagram quickly dominated other locations in the top 30 spots on Twitter's list.

WhatsApp acknowledged that it was having issues in a tweet at 12:16 p.m. ET, saying that it is "working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible." A similar message was shared on the Twitter account for Facebook.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

It was not immediately clear what caused the issue for the three Facebook-owned properties, or when any of the services might be restored.

CNET has reached out to Facebook for comment and will update if it responds.