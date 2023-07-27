X
Apple's Next iPhone Could Have an 'Action' Button

According to a report, an Action button could be coming to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

iOS 17 logo with pink background
Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Your next iPhone might have an Action button. According to a report from MacRumors Wednesday, code in the fourth iOS 17 developer beta hints at functionality for an Action button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple introduced the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra, and it allows you to run a pre-selected function or program when activated. On the Apple Watch Ultra, pressing the Action button can start a stopwatch or begin a workout without unlocking your device or navigating to an app.

The report said the Action button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could replace the Ring/Silent switch on the side of the iPhone. The Action button could have nine different functions. What each function would do is unclear, but the names of some of the functions, like Camera and Flashlight, indicate the Action button would likely be able to turn these functions on and off.

Apple has not announced any information about the next iPhone, but the company will likely unveil details of its next smartphone at the next iPhone event -- probably in September.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

