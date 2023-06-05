Apple Unveils iOS 17 for the iPhone at WWDC 2023

Apple announced iOS 17, its next major update for the iPhone. The reveal came Monday during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. The new iPhone software builds upon the last several versions of iOS which is important since it will likely disrupt the status quo on your iPhone. iOS 17 brings updates to FaceTime, Messages and the phone app.

Last year's software update, iOS 16 introduced the ability to edit or "unsend" messages you send via iMessage, Apple Pay Later, a major overhaul to the lock screen, revamped notifications and Live Activities. These additions didn't all come out at once and were actually peppered in over the course of smaller iOS software updates throughout the year.

We can expect the same for iOS 17, which will likely release just before the rumored iPhone 15 goes on sale.

Contact Posters

Contact Posters aim to make your contact cards more compelling. Apple

Last year we got customizable lock screens in iOS 16. This year, iOS 17 has something similar for your iPhone's contact cards to make them look more eye-catching. Contact Posters are beautiful treatments for contact photos and emoji paired with slick-looking typography that shows up when you get calls and for other services on your phone where you communicate and share.

Contacts' new layout features vertical text and you can customize it similar to personalizing your lock screen. Pick a photo, font and color and that's it.

Live Voicemail

Live Voicemail lets you preview a transcription in realtime as a voicemail is being recorded. Apple

When someone calls you and leaves a message. you'll see a live transcription in real time as they speak. The new service is called Live Voicemail and It kind of feels like the days of answering machines, when my dad would screen a call. For Live Voicemail, you'll see the voicemail right on your screen so you can decide whether to step out and take the call. The feature is powered by your iPhone's neural engine in order to preserve your privacy.

FaceTime messages

iOS 17 will let you record a video message in FaceTime. It's a heavily-demanded feature that will ensure you can document and share important moments, even if someone misses your call.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest updates. Follow CNET's live blog for the latest WWDC announcements and news.