X
WWDC: Everything Apple AnnouncedCNET CouponsSleep With Socks OnBest Solar CompaniesRemote Working in ParadiseBest Satellite Internet ProvidersCurrent Mortgage RatesMeal Subscription vs. Takeout

Apple Unveils iOS 17 for the iPhone at WWDC 2023

The new iPhone software brings a number of fixes and additions.

5
5
Patrick Holland Managing Editor
Patrick Holland has been a phone reviewer for CNET since 2016. He is a former theater director who occasionally makes short films. Patrick has an eye for photography and a passion for everything mobile. He is a colorful raconteur who will guide you through the ever-changing, fast-paced world of phones, especially the iPhone and iOS. He used to co-host CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast and interviewed guests like Jeff Goldblum, Alfre Woodard, Stephen Merchant, Sam Jay, Edgar Wright and Roy Wood Jr.
Expertise Apple, iPhone, iOS, Android, Samsung, Sony, Google, Motorola, interviews, coffee equipment, cats Credentials
  • Patrick's play The Cowboy is included in the Best American Short Plays 2011-12 anthology. He co-wrote and starred in the short film Baden Krunk that won the Best Wisconsin Short Film award at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival.
See full bio
Patrick Holland
2 min read
All four iPhones fanned out

All four models in the iPhone 14 series support 20W wired charging.

 Kevin Heinz/CNET

Apple announced iOS 17, its next major update for the iPhone. The reveal came Monday during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. The new iPhone software builds upon the last several versions of iOS which is important since it will likely disrupt the status quo on your iPhone. iOS 17 brings updates to FaceTime, Messages and the phone app.

Last year's software update, iOS 16 introduced the ability to edit or "unsend" messages you send via iMessage, Apple Pay Later, a major overhaul to the lock screen, revamped notifications and Live Activities. These additions didn't all come out at once and were actually peppered in over the course of smaller iOS software updates throughout the year.

More from WWDC 2023

We can expect the same for iOS 17, which will likely release just before the rumored iPhone 15 goes on sale.

Contact Posters

Three iPhones, each showing a different Contact Poster

Contact Posters aim to make your contact cards more compelling.

 Apple

Last year we got customizable lock screens in iOS 16. This year, iOS 17 has something similar for your iPhone's contact cards to make them look more eye-catching. Contact Posters are beautiful treatments for contact photos and emoji paired with slick-looking typography that shows up when you get calls and for other services on your phone where you communicate and share.

Contacts' new layout features vertical text and you can customize it similar to personalizing your lock screen. Pick a photo, font and color and that's it.

Live Voicemail

And iPhone with a Live Voicemail transcription

Live Voicemail lets you preview a transcription in realtime as a voicemail is being recorded.

 Apple

When someone calls you and leaves a message. you'll see a live transcription in real time as they speak. The new service is called Live Voicemail and It kind of feels like the days of answering machines, when my dad would screen a call. For Live Voicemail, you'll see the voicemail right on your screen so you can decide whether to step out and take the call. The feature is powered by your iPhone's neural engine in order to preserve your privacy.

FaceTime messages

iOS 17 will let you record a video message in FaceTime. It's a heavily-demanded feature that will ensure you can document and share important moments, even if someone misses your call.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest updates. Follow CNET's live blog for the latest WWDC announcements and news.

wwdc
Watch this: iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone