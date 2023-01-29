7 Things You Didn't Know Siri Could Do on Your iPhone

Siri, your iPhone's virtual voice assistant, makes it easier to do things with words that would otherwise require your hands. Using just your voice, you can make a phone call while driving or set a 15-minute timer while you're running around the kitchen. But Siri is capable of so much more.

Apple doesn't flaunt all the things Siri can do for you, and every year it adds more voice commands that you may not know about. Did you know that with iOS 16, you can finally now restart your iPhone with just your voice, for example?

And that's just the start. If you want to learn more about what you can do with your voice, check out these 7 hidden Siri voice commands you should be using.

Quickly find saved passwords for websites and apps

You can save your usernames and passwords across all your Apple devices, including your iPhone, through the iCloud Keychain. On iOS, you can go to Settings > Passwords to view your saved passwords for your Apple ID, websites and applications -- but you can access them quicker with Siri.

All you need to do is ask Siri "Show me the password for (app/website)" and you'll be automatically redirected to that specific password page in your settings. Before you can view the password, you'll need to use Face ID or Touch ID to gain access. From there, you can copy the username or password to your clipboard.

Restart your iPhone

If you're experiencing a software issue, like an application continuously force-closing or a laggy operating system, you can often fix the problem with a quick restart of your iPhone. All you need to do is press down the home button plus either volume button for about a second and then slide to power off your device -- but there's an easier way to reboot.

As long as you're running iOS 16, you can tell Siri "Restart my phone" and then say "Yes" when prompted to restart your device, without using your hands.

Turn off an annoying alarm

Your alarm is going off, but you're either not near your iPhone or maybe you just can't find it because it's underneath your sheets or lost in your couch cushions. An iPhone alarm will persist for 15 minutes if you don't cancel or snooze it, but there is a way to stop it with just your voice.

Even if your alarm is blaring loudly, you can tell Siri "Turn off my alarm" to silence it. In fact, you can even just say "Hey Siri" and that will also stop your alarm from ringing. Unlike the snooze feature, using either Siri command will permanently turn off the alarm.

Find family or friend using Find My

The Find My feature allows you track not only your Apple devices but also your friends, family and loved ones. If you're tracking someone's location via Find My, like your significant other or your sibling, you can use Siri to quickly check where they are at.

Ask Siri "Where is (contact name)?" and a small Find My window will appear at the top of the screen, showing you exactly where the person is. Siri will also announce how far they are and the approximate address of their location. If you tap the Find My window, you'll be redirected to the Find My app, where you can contact the person, get directions to their location and more.

Translate a word or sentence

Besides the stand-alone app, Apple's Translate feature is built into your iPhone, allowing you to quickly translate languages from pretty much anywhere on your device, including within your text messages, in your web browser and with Siri.

You can ask Siri to translate a single word or entire sentences with just your voice. For example, you can say "Translate 'My head hurts. I think I'm going to sleep' in Spanish" and Siri will then read out your sentence in the original language and then in the translated language. If you want to hear the translation again, you can hit the play button in the Translate window.

Currently, 17 languages, including Spanish and Chinese, are supported with Translate, but not all of them can be used with Siri.

Set a reminder based on your location

The Reminders app on your iPhone is a powerful productivity tool to help you remember what you need to do throughout the day, like make a phone call, send an email or make a purchase online. But you don't need to be reminded of everything on your to-do list at all times, which is why you can use Siri to create a reminder notification based on your location.

For example, if you want to be reminded that you need to pay your internet bill when you get home, tell Siri "Remind me to pay my internet bill when I get home" and a reminder will be created. The next time you arrive home (which you can set in Contacts or Maps), the reminder should pop up on your phone. Besides work and home, you can set your location to somewhere like Target or a local park, but Siri will need you to verify the exact address.

Get directions back to your car

Parked at an airport and lost track of your car? It can be difficult to find your way back to your parked car, especially if you didn't make a mental note and you're in a large parking lot or garage with hundreds of other cars. Fortunately, your iPhone usually knows where you parked your car -- all you need to do is ask Siri.

Say "Get my directions to my car" and Siri will open the Maps application and get you walking directions to where it thinks your car is parked. Your iPhone tracks which other devices your iPhone is connected to, like your car stereo, as well as your traveling speed, to estimate where your car is parked.

