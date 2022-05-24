Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything We Know So Far

Nintendo has a handful of marquee releases lined up for the Switch as we head into the second half of 2022, but the headlining attractions this year are Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next mainline installments in the blockbuster monster-catching series.

Set in an entirely new region that's home to an assortment of exotic Pokemon to catch and raise, Scarlet and Violet mark the start of a new generation for the long-running franchise. Here's everything we know about the upcoming games so far.

Release date

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't have a firm release date yet, but the games are slated to launch for Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

Setting

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet take place in a vast, brand new region seemingly inspired by Mediterranean Spain.

Unlike the self-contained areas in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet's region is the first truly open-world setting in the series' history. As the games' official website describes, "Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You'll be able to see the Pokemon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets -- all over!"

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

New Pokemon

Along with many familiar monsters from previous games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature a variety of brand-new Pokemon. Thus far, we've only seen the three potential partner Pokemon that players will choose between when beginning the adventure: the grass-type cat Sprigatito; the fire-type crocodile Fuecoco; and the water-type duckling Quaxly.

The Pokemon Company

Version differences

As with previous Pokemon games, there will be some differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, one of which is your trainer's appearance. Depending on which game you choose, your character will sport a different outfit, which will somehow tie into the story.

The Pokemon Company

You can also expect to encounter a handful of version-exclusive Pokemon in each game, requiring you to trade with another player if you're striving to complete your Pokedex. No version exclusives have been confirmed just yet, but we'll learn more as we approach the games' launch.

Pokemon Home connectivity

Like other Pokemon titles for Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be compatible with the Pokemon Home service, letting you import select Pokemon you've caught in previous games and use them in the new adventure.

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Home is available for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with free and paid plan options. The service recently received a big 2.0 update that added compatibility with the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus games.

When will we hear more?

With their release only a few months away, it's only a matter of time before Nintendo and the Pokemon Company begin sharing more details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Although E3 has been canceled this year, Nintendo traditionally airs a Nintendo Direct stream in early June to outline its release calendar for the remainder of the year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it's likely that tradition will continue next month. It's also likely that the Pokemon Company will air its own Pokemon Presents stream sometime in the summer to shed more light on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but this is likewise currently unconfirmed.

In the meantime, Nintendo has a few other big-name games in the pipeline for the Switch this year. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now set to launch in July, while Splatoon 3 is coming in September.