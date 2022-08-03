Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Are Giving Away a Special Pikachu as a Free Bonus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch for the Nintendo Switch this November, and as is tradition at this point, the games will offer a special bonus for early adopters.

Everyone who picks up a copy of Scarlet or Violet before Feb. 28, 2023 will get a special Pikachu in their games. This Pikachu has two unique characteristics. First, it knows Fly, a move it normally cannot learn in the games. Second, it becomes a flying type when it Terastallizes.

Terastallizing is a new battle mechanic being introduced in Scarlet and Violet. Similar to Mega Evolution and Dynamaxing, it's a temporary transformation that Pokemon can undergo during battle, in this case taking on a crystalline form.

The bonus Pikachu will be distributed via Mystery Gift, an in-game function that unlocks approximately an hour into the adventure. You'll need to have internet access to use Mystery Gift.

There's also a second bonus for players who buy a digital copy of Scarlet or Violet. Purchase either title digitally before Feb. 28 and you'll get an in-game Adventure Set, which includes the following helpful items:

10 Potions

15 Full Heals

3 Revives

3 Ethers

1 Rare Candy

1 Nugget

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch on Nov. 18. For more, be sure to check out the games' latest trailer and read everything we know about the titles so far.