20 Days of Sling TV for Free Must-Watch Anime on Netflix Best Live TV Streaming Service 25 Dorm Essentials N95, KN95, KF94 Masks Natural Sleep Aids Insta360 Link Webcam Review Best VR Headsets
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Are Giving Away a Special Pikachu as a Free Bonus

Pick up the new Pokemon games by Feb. 28 and you can get a special Pikachu.
Bonus Pikachu for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch for the Nintendo Switch this November, and as is tradition at this point, the games will offer a special bonus for early adopters.

Everyone who picks up a copy of Scarlet or Violet before Feb. 28, 2023 will get a special Pikachu in their games. This Pikachu has two unique characteristics. First, it knows Fly, a move it normally cannot learn in the games. Second, it becomes a flying type when it Terastallizes.

Terastallizing is a new battle mechanic being introduced in Scarlet and Violet. Similar to Mega Evolution and Dynamaxing, it's a temporary transformation that Pokemon can undergo during battle, in this case taking on a crystalline form.

The bonus Pikachu will be distributed via Mystery Gift, an in-game function that unlocks approximately an hour into the adventure. You'll need to have internet access to use Mystery Gift.

There's also a second bonus for players who buy a digital copy of Scarlet or Violet. Purchase either title digitally before Feb. 28 and you'll get an in-game Adventure Set, which includes the following helpful items:

  • 10 Potions
  • 15 Full Heals
  • 3 Revives
  • 3 Ethers
  • 1 Rare Candy
  • 1 Nugget

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch on Nov. 18. For more, be sure to check out the games' latest trailer and read everything we know about the titles so far.