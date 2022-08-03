Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Shows Off New Pokemon Fidough and More

The Pokemon Company has shared a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, giving fans a closer look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch games ahead of their November launch.

Among other things, the trailer showcased a handful of new Pokemon that players will meet in the game, including Fidough, a fairy-type puppy Pokemon made of dough. We also got a glimpse at a new regional variant of Wooper, as well as a new ice-type whale Pokemon named Cetitan.

The Pokemon Company

Beyond the new Pokemon, the trailer also offered a closer look at the games' setting, which we now know is called the Paldea region. This is the first fully open-world backdrop in series history. Players will be able to freely explore Paldea while riding atop Koraidon or Miraidon, the legendary Pokemon that grace Scarlet and Violet's covers.

Both Koraidon and Miraidon will be able to transform so they can cross all kinds of terrain, including swimming across expanses of water and gliding through the air. This versatility will come in handy, as the Paldea region is vast and geographically diverse.

The Pokemon Company

This story is being updated.