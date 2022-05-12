Pokemon Home Is Adding Support For Legends: Arceus, Diamond and Pearl "Soon"

A big 2.0 update is on the way for the Pokemon Home service, and it will give you the ability to store and transfer Pokemon from the series' most recent games.

The free update will add compatibility with the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus games. Once live, you'll be able to link those titles to Pokemon Home and transfer Pokemon between them.

The #PokemonHOME update you’ve been waiting for is almost here, Trainers! 🏠



You'll soon be able to link Pokémon HOME with #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus. 👀



Get all the details: https://t.co/fCuvDKwbYu pic.twitter.com/kKtcWq0cQv — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 12, 2022

Additionally, you'll be able to move compatible Pokemon caught in other games to Pokemon Legends and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, and vice versa. For instance, you can bring a Pikachu captured in Pokemon Sword to Pokemon Legends by transferring it through Pokemon Home. However, some details about the Pokemon--such as its level and what moves it knows--may change when bringing it into a different game.

The 2.0 update is slated to arrive "soon." As an added bonus, players who link Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus to their Pokemon Home account will receive some special free Pokemon.

The Pokemon Home service is available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with different features and functionality on each platform. An annual subscription costs $16. The service also offers a free plan, albeit with much more limited storage capacity.