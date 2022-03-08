Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Every New Pokemon Revealed So Far

The Pokemon Company

A new generation of Pokemon games is on the horizon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, and they'll take players to a brand-new, open-world region brimming with new and familiar Pokemon to catch. Here are all the brand-new Pokemon that have been revealed so far.

New Pokemon

Sprigatito

The Pokemon Company

Category: Grass Cat

Grass Cat Type: Grass

Grass Ability: Overgrow

Sprigatito is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's grass-type starter Pokemon. The grass kitten is described as "capricious" and "attention-seeking."

Fuecoco

The Pokemon Company

Category: Fire Croc

Fire Croc Type: Fire

Fire Ability: Blaze

Fuecoco is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's fire-type starter. The pepper-shaped crocodile is said to be "laid back" and "does things at its own pace."

Quaxly

The Pokemon Company

Category: Duckling

Duckling Type: Water

Water Ability: Torrent

Quaxly is the final starter Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The water-type duckling is described as "earnest and tidy."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are launching for Nintendo Switch in late 2022. You can read more about the games and watch their reveal trailer in our Pokemon Presents recap.