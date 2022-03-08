Live: Apple reveals iPhone SE, Mac Studio, M1 Ultra at Peek Performance event Apple Announces iPhone SE iOS 15.4 Coming Russian Internet Takes a Hit Gas Prices Google Doodle Marks International Women's Day
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Every New Pokemon Revealed So Far

Here's a look at some of the new Pokemon debuting in the upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

pokemon-scarlet-and-violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are launching for Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

 The Pokemon Company

A new generation of Pokemon games is on the horizon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, and they'll take players to a brand-new, open-world region brimming with new and familiar Pokemon to catch. Here are all the brand-new Pokemon that have been revealed so far.

New Pokemon

Sprigatito

pokemon-sprigatito.png

The grass-type starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Sprigatito.

 The Pokemon Company
  • Category: Grass Cat
  • Type: Grass
  • Ability: Overgrow

Sprigatito is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's grass-type starter Pokemon. The grass kitten is described as "capricious" and "attention-seeking."

Fuecoco

pokemon-fuecoco.png

Scarlet and Violet's fire-type starter Pokemon, Fuecoco.

 The Pokemon Company
  • Category: Fire Croc
  • Type: Fire
  • Ability: Blaze

Fuecoco is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's fire-type starter. The pepper-shaped crocodile is said to be "laid back" and "does things at its own pace."

Quaxly

pokemon-quaxly.png

Quaxly is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's water-type starter.

 The Pokemon Company
  • Category: Duckling
  • Type: Water
  • Ability: Torrent

Quaxly is the final starter Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The water-type duckling is described as "earnest and tidy."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are launching for Nintendo Switch in late 2022. You can read more about the games and watch their reveal trailer in our Pokemon Presents recap.