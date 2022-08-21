Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Shows Off New Moves, Battle Items and More

The Pokemon Company is closing out the 2022 Pokemon World Championships with a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Befitting the venue, this video focuses almost entirely on competitive battle mechanics, showcasing a handful of new moves, items and Terastallizing.

The trailer begins with a new Pokemon: Cyclizer, a ridable dragon Pokemon that bears a resemblance to the games' legendary mascots, Koraidon and Miraidon. Cyclizer is capable of learning a new move called Shed Tail, which creates a substitute and then swaps places with a different Pokemon in your party.

The trailer also showcases a couple of new items you can equip your Pokemon with during battle. The Mirror Herb will copy an opponent's stat increases, while the Loaded Dice makes it more likely that multi-strike moves, such as Bullet Seed, will hit more times.

Finally the trailer provides another look at Terastallizing, Scarlet and Violet's signature new battle mechanic. As previously revealed, Pokemon can change types when they Terastallize, which can dramatically shift the tide of battle. Coalossal, which is normally a fire/rock type, can become a water type after Terastallizing, making it easier to activate its Steam Engine ability.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Everyone who purchases a copy before Feb. 28, 2023 will receive a special bonus Pikachu. For more, be sure to check out everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as every new Pokemon revealed so far.