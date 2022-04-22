Splatoon 3 Gets Sept. 9 Release Date on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Splatoon 3 will hit Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9, the company revealed Friday. Along with the release date came a purple and yellow gameplay video showcasing its team-based Turf War mode.

The online multiplayer paintball shooter is now. It was revealed in a Nintendo Direct last year, and appears to be set in harsh desert and dense urban environments.

Along with the frantic 4-on-4 multiplayer matches, Splatoon 3 includes a single-player campaign. We don't have many details about this yet -- it'll probably get its own gameplay showcase in the coming months -- but Nintendo noted that you'll work with Agent 3 "in a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze."

There's also the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode, in which you'll work with your team to battle waves of Salmonid bosses.

The Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC is also available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers for no additional cost from Friday, Nintendo said in a tweet.