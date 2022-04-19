Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Is Launching Almost Two Months Early

Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch earlier than expected. The open-world RPG is now launching on July 29 instead of September, as initially announced.

The news came alongside a new trailer, which showcases the first footage of the game's battle system. As in previous Xenoblade titles, players can run around the battlefield in real time and attack by selecting from a palette of different "Arts." This time, it also seems that characters will be able to fuse together into some kind of mech-like monster during battle.

In addition to the new trailer, Nintendo also revealed a special edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will be sold exclusively through the company's online store. This edition will include a copy of the game, a steelbook case, and an art book. No pricing details have been announced yet.

Take a look at the #XenobladeChronicles3 Special Edition, which will launch exclusively on the My Nintendo Store!



Stay tuned for more info on when pre-orders will open. pic.twitter.com/BJ8uIo19vI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of several marquee games Nintendo has lined up for Switch this year. Later this month, the company will release a Wii Sports successor for the console. Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3 are also slated to launch in the next few months, while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming this holiday season.

One game that won't arrive this year, however, is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Last month, Nintendo announced it is delaying the game to 2023.