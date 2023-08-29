Zenfone Will Live On: Asus Denies Discontinuation Rumors

Asus categorically denied a media report on Tuesday that said the company's Zenfone series would be discontinued amid an internal restructuring across the company.

"We would like to address the rumor that Asus Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the Asus Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true," the company said in an official statement opublished Tuesday.

"We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone. Asus has a strong commitment to our smartphone business and customers. Please reference our Q2 earnings call for more information."

The statement comes in response to a report by TechNewsTaiwan that says the Zenfone 10, launched in June, would be the last phone from the series as the Zenfone division would be shut down. The ROG phone team was reported to absorb employees working in the Zenfone division.

Although Asus' Zenfone series doesn't sell in huge numbers, the lineup has attracted a fan base thanks to is compact design coupled with powerful performance and a clean user experience. The Zenfone 10 went up for pre-orders in the US with starting price of $700 last week.