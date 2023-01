Your iPhone Has a One-Handed Keyboard. Here's How to Unlock It

Big iPhones are here to stay. Apple has continued to size-up its iconic phone since it launched the original 3.5-inch iPhone in 2007. Now, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is nearly double that size, spanning a whopping 6.7 inches. Using an iPhone with a sprawling display makes for a solid experience, especially when watching Netflix or reading the news. But large screens have their trade-offs: For one thing, it's much harder to type on them without using both hands.

If you're having trouble typing out your thoughts single-handedly, there's a one-handed iPhone keyboard you can access quicker than you think. Here's how to find it.

How to switch to iPhone's one-handed keyboard

1. Tap and hold the globe or emoji icon on your keyboard

2. Tap the left keyboard icon to for left-handed typing or tap the right icon to enable the right-handed one. The middle keyboard, which should already be highlighted, is for the standard keyboard layout.

3. Your device will stay in one-handed mode unless you change it back

