Your iPhone Has a Hidden Trackpad, and It Makes Typing Easier Than Ever

Both your iPhone and iPad are packed with cool features, from SharePlay, which lets you watch movies with friends over FaceTime, to Focus, which mutes notifications to help you concentrate. While some features are easier to find, others are hidden deep in your iOS settings-– like the secret keyboard trackpad.

Usually when you're writing a long text message or an email, you'll hold your finger down on the screen to move the cursor to any area of text you want to delete, rewrite or edit. A magnifying bubble appears underneath your fingertip when you do, enlarging the text so that it's easier to navigate.

However, if you find it difficult to move your cursor so precisely with your finger, iOS offers another option. In this guide, we'll show you how to access the trackpad that's hidden in your keyboard, which makes it much easier to move your cursor and make edits to your text on your iPhone or iPad.

How to unlock your iPhone and iPad's hidden trackpad

Here's how to discover the hidden iOS trackpad.

1. Anywhere you've written a block of text, bring up your keyboard and press and hold your finger down on the space key until the keyboard goes blank. You should feel a bit of haptic feedback and see the cursor enlarge for a second, which means you can now use the keyboard as a trackpad.

2. With your finger still pressed down, move it around the entire keyboard to move your cursor, just like you would on your Mac's trackpad.

3. To place the cursor, simply lift your finger off the screen. You can then use any of the other keys, like delete, to make any edits in the text. If you want to move the cursor once again, press your finger down on the space key to bring up the hidden trackpad.

Check out the video below to see the hidden feature in action.

