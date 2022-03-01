You Can't Beat This Deal on Razer's Anzu Bluetooth Audio Glasses

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Last year, Razer made a surprise entry into the Bluetooth audio glasses market with its -- and the result was surprisingly good. In terms of sound, the Anzu were only a tad behind and audio glasses, and I was generally impressed with them.

At launch, they cost $200. But now both the round and rectangular versions are at , which could mean a new model is on the way. That said, if you've been curious about Bluetooth audio glasses but didn't like their high price, this is a very affordable way to give them a try. Other retailers like also have the Anzu audio glasses on sale, but only the .

While they're a little bass-shy, they have more bass than some models on our list of best bluetooth audio glasses and sunglasses. The Anzu glasses are pretty light and comfortable to wear (I tried the square version in the "regular" size). The regular size weighs 43 grams while the large weighs 48 grams. By comparison, Amazon's Echo Frames are 31 grams. The glasses include 35% blue-light filtering lenses along with a set of polarized sunglass lenses (you can easily swap them in). This smart eyewear is touch-enabled, plus you can play or pause media, manage calls and pair them easily to your PC device. The built-in Bluetooth speaker hidden on its frame provides stutter-free sound and does not skip or delay audio.

Read more: Best Bluetooth Audio Glasses and Sunglasses

They're IPX4 water-resistant (meaning they're splashproof). Audio glasses work well for running and biking because they leave your ears open so you can hear traffic. Battery life is rated at up to 5 hours at moderate volume levels, and additional polarized lenses are available for $30.

Also worth noting: Since Razer is a "gaming lifestyle" company, it's highlighting its low-latency Bluetooth technology. It says the "customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection brings industry-leading 60ms latency for smooth, stutter-free sound."

Enlarge Image Razer

The Razer Anzu companion app for iOS and Android enables firmware updates, lets you make EQ adjustments (default, enhanced clarity or treble boost), access latency settings and check battery status. You can make calls with them and access your virtual assistant with a button press.

Razer has partnered with Lensabl for prescription glasses lenses, which is offering a 15% discount to Anzu owners, but you can compare its prices with other sites. Online replacement lens sites, such as replacerxlenses.com and overnightglasses.com, can fit them with Rx lenses.