You Can Make Your iPhone Screen Extra Dark for Reading at Night

When you open your iPhone in a dark room, you might find yourself squinting from the light of the screen -- even when the brightness setting is turned all the way down. Although Night Shift mode can help by replacing the harsh blue light with more of an orange glow, sometimes that isn't enough.

Luckily, there's a workaround that can make the screen extra dark so you can read, stream or browse without straining your eyes.

Here are several ways to turn down the brightness on your iPhone.

1. Make sure Night Shift is enabled

Night Shift dims your screen light to a sepia color. You can turn it on through Settings or Control Center.

Method 1: Settings

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift. From here, you can change the time you want it to activate and adjust the color temperature setting.

Method 2: Control Center

From Control Center, press and hold the Brightness icon. Tap the Night Shift icon to turn it on and off.

2. Adjust your brightness settings

You can reduce the white point on your iPhone, which will adjust how intensely colors show up on your screen. Bright colors are especially illuminated at night time, so try this setting to dull them.

1. Go to Settings and select Accessibility.

2. Tap Display & Text Size.

3. Switch the Reduce White Point button on.

4. Slide the marker to adjust the darkness of your screen light settings.

3. Use the Zoom setting to darken your screen

1. Go to settings and select Accessibility.

2. Tap Zoom.

3. Switch the Zoom button on. You can navigate the zoomed-in screen by dragging around three fingers, and you can zoom out by double-tapping with three fingers.

4. Scroll down and tap Zoom Region and make sure the setting is set to Full Screen Zoom.

5. Go back and tap Zoom Filter.

6. Tap Low Light and your screen will immediately dim.