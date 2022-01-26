Xiaomi's new budget 5G phone comes with a 67W charger

Xiaomi

Xiaomi took the virtual stage to launch its latest budget phone lineup, the Redmi Note 11 series, on Wednesday. This year China's largest phone-maker launched four new models for its Redmi lineup, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 1.

Out of the four, the highest-end phone is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and it's gunning to be one of the best Android budget 5G phones you'll be able to buy (or maybe you won't if you live in the US). The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch display complete with high-resolution (2,400x1,080 pixels) and a fast refresh rate (120 Hz). It also includes a bundled 67-watt wired charger, one of the fastest in-box chargers around. Xiaomi says the charger can revitalize the device's 5,000-mAh battery by 50% in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi uses high-megapixel cameras for its Redmi Note phones, and it's not quiet about that fact in its marketing material. This year is no different. The quad-camera module on the rear is headlined by a 108-megapixel lens, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The lineup is set to receive an international release spanning regions such as the UK, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and South East Asia. Pricing information, which was not available at the time of this writing, will vary depending on the country.

Xiaomi's Redmi lineup has long been a money-spinner for Xiaomi. This strategy of stacking fancy features in an affordable package has helped catapult the series to best-seller status not long after its debut in 2014.

What changed from last year's Redmi Note Pro lineup

Apart from the charging speeds, one of the biggest changes to the Redmi Note lineup is the processor as well as expandable storage, which has been increased to 1 TB from 512GB. In the Note 11 Pro, Xiaomi opted for the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which might seem at first like a downgrade from the Snapdragon 732G chipset seen in last year's Note 10 Pro -- but it's not. The Snapdragon is a newer system-on-a-chip with a 6nm process (the 732G had a 8nm process) and 5G support. Last year's Redmi Note 10 Pro included a number of impressive features, but 5G wasn't one of them.

