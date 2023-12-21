X, Formerly Known As Twitter, Suffers Global Outage

Social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered from on outage globally for about an hour on Thursday.

People using X, which is owned by Elon Musk, were not able to view their regular posts or their timelines, but were instead greeted with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Web outage reporting site own Detector Downshowed a spike in reports at about 12:40 a.m. ET Thursday with complaints highlighting issues on both the app as well as the website. In the US, more than 74,000 people reported issues, while in the UK nearly 7,000 filed reports on the website. DownDetector tracks outages by aggregating status reports from user-submitted reports on its website as well as other sources including Twitter.

X didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.

X is a social media platform that allows users to share text, photos, and videos, as "posts" (previously called tweets) with their followers. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, and renamed the popular microblogging platform to X, along with introducing a slew of major changes. Those changes included laying off half the staff, changing moderation and verification policies and unbanning extremist accounts. X had relied on advertising as a key revenue driver for the company, but that business has been in decline since Musk's takeover.