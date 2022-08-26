Why You May Want to Revoke Precise Location Permissions From Instagram

Yes, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social media services may keep track of your exact location, but just because they do doesn't mean that people with malicious intent, like stalkers, can see where you are too.

A viral post making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter warns users that people can now find your exact location from Instagram due to a recent iOS update. The post claims criminals are using this location information to break into homes and cars -- but it's just a rumor, and it's not how precise location works.

everyone especially london ppl! go to settings and the specific apps section and turn off precise location, it allows other people (criminals!) to see your exact location even when you only tag say “london”, i turned it off for instagram, bereal, snapchat, facebook & uber pic.twitter.com/WAur1zo07l — ellie ♡⋆.ೃ࿔* (@ellielovesdilfs) August 24, 2022

When you download a new app, you usually grant it access to various features on your iPhone, including your microphone, contacts, photos, camera and location. For instance, an application might ask for your location to provide you with directions or deliver food. However, apps can also use location info to collect data on where you go, and then sell that data to third parties who can use it to tailor advertisements for you.

With the release of iOS 14 in 2020, Apple changed how users could manage their location information. Instead of allowing apps to see your exact coordinates, you can now turn off precise location tracking so that apps instead only get to know approximately where you are.

Whether or not you're worried about criminals or stalkers, you might still be creeped out by social media being able to see everywhere you go. If you want to stop precise location tracking, here's how to turn it off for any application on your iPhone.

Read more: A Sneaky Piece of Data Every iPhone Photo Gives Away (and How to Turn It Off)

How to turn off your exact location on your iPhone

To start, make sure you're updated to at least iOS 14 and then head over to the Settings app. Next, scroll down and find the app that you want to prevent from knowing your exact location -- like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. Tap on the app you're looking for, then go to Location.

If you've granted this application access to your location, you'll see a checkmark next to either Ask Next Time Or When I Share or While Using the App. Below that, you'll see the "Precise Location" feature. To stop sharing your exact location with this app, toggle off Precise Location.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Once turned off, the app you selected will only have access to an approximate determination of your location. Precise location uses GPS to track you down to the foot, while approximate location will use Wi-Fi and cellular data to place you somewhere in a circle about a mile or two in diameter.

While most applications don't need your exact location, be warned that if you turn off this feature for apps that need your exact location to work -- such as Uber, Google Maps or Doordash -- you might have some problems with those services.