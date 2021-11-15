When Pac-Man meets OnePlus, green glowy things happen

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

In my full review of the OnePlus Nord 2 I explained why its power, camera and battery performance are all beyond what you would expect for such an affordable handset. I liked its look, too, although not as much as I like this new version, which has been re-skinned in partnership with the 1980 classic, Pac-Man.

At its core, the phone remains unchanged, but the outside now features a slivery design, dotted with Pac-Man Power Pellets that glow an eerie green color when viewed in the dark, revealing a Pac-Man-style maze with the 'Nord' branding in the middle.

Turn the phone on and you'll find a variety of Pac-Man-themed tweaks, including pixel-art icons and a suite of Pac-Man background wallpapers.

You'll also find Pac-Man ringtones and the game Pac-Man 256 pre-installed, which is free to download on the Google Play store anyway, but hey, saves you the trouble. OnePlus also says there are various hidden Pac-Man Easter eggs dotted around the phone for you to find, which I haven't found because I didn't want to have to explain to my editor that that's how I've been spending my working day.

There are no hardware upgrades to speak of; the phone has the same display, processor and camera setup and comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It will cost £499 in the UK (the Nord series isn't available in the US), which is £30 more than the same phone without all that Pac-Man stuff on it. But if you're really into your retro gaming and need to prove that point with a special edition phone, then that's probably money well spent.