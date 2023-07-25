Watch Our Samsung Unpacked Watch Party: Reacting Live to the New Galaxy Reveals

Samsung's next Unpacked event -- which will probably spotlight the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 -- is going to make for an early phone launch event for the US. CNET will be up for it, and you can join our live watch party which will check in with our colleagues live from Seoul along with team members covering Unpacked from around the world.

CNET's Galaxy Unpacked watch party will kick off one hour before Samsung's event begins, with a YouTube livestream starting Wednesday at 3 a.m. PT, 6 a.m. ET, 11 a.m in the UK and 8 p.m. in Australia. CNET's Andrew Lanxon will host a preshow alongside producer Jide Akinrinade. During the preshow, they will check in with Senior Editors Lisa Eadicicco and Sareena Dayaram, who will both join in live from the Coex convention center in Seoul.

After Samsung's announcements, Lanxon and Akinrinade will return for a postshow going over the reveals and provide commentary. CNET will also be running a live blog

Want to join the show? You can participate in our watch party's live chat on CNET's YouTube channel.