Watch Our Galaxy Unpacked Viewing Party: We React Live to the New Samsung Reveals

CNET's watch party is underway and will wrap with a post-show covering the new devices.

Samsung's next Unpacked event -- which will likely spotlight the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 -- is going to make for an early phone launch event for the US in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. CNET will be up for it, and you can join our live watch party, which will check in with our colleagues live from Seoul, along with team members covering Unpacked from around the world.

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

CNET's Galaxy Unpacked watch party YouTube livestream is now live. CNET's Andrew Lanxon will host a preshow alongside producer Jide Akinrinade. During the preshow, they'll check in with Senior Editors Lisa Eadicicco and Sareena Dayaram, who will both join live from the Coex convention center in Seoul.

After Samsung's announcements, Andrew and Jide will return for a post-show going over the reveals and providing expert commentary. CNET will also be running a live blog throughout, which we've already kicked off.

Want to join the fun? You can participate in our watch party's live chat on CNET's YouTube channel.

Watch this: What to Expect From Samsung's Next Unpacked Event

