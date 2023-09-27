Want Your iPhone Battery to Last Longer? Turn Off These 2 iOS Settings

The iPhone 15 has launched, and there are a tons of great deals right now on the newest iPhone, as well as last year's iPhone 14. But if you're running an older iPhone and don't plan to update anytime soon, you'll likely want to optimize your battery in order to keep your phone feeling as new as possible.

Most iPhone battery issues can be prevented by taking a few simple steps -- use "optimized charging," avoid overheating your iPhone and don't let the battery drain to zero.

However, along with those iPhone battery best practices, there are a number of other battery-saving tips for iOS 16 and iOS 17 that are less obvious but can help you keep your iPhone's battery alive longer.

In this story, we'll cover two features in iOS 16 and iOS 17 that both put a strain on your iPhone's battery to varying degrees, and how you can turn them off to help preserve battery life. Here's what you need to know.

Remove widgets from your iPhone lock screen

All the widgets on your lock screen force your apps to automatically run in the background, constantly fetching data to update the information the widgets display, like sports scores or the weather. And because these apps are constantly running in the background due to your widgets, that means they continuously drain power.

If you want to help preserve some battery on iOS 17, the best thing to do is simply avoid widgets on your lock screen (and home screen). The easiest way to do this is to switch to another lock screen profile -- press your finger down on your existing lock screen and then swipe around to choose one that doesn't have any widgets.

However, if you want to just remove the widgets from your existing lock screen, press down on your lock screen, hit Customize, choose the Lock Screen option, tap on the widget box and then hit the "—" button on each widget to remove them.

If you're already low on battery, it's best to just switch to a wallpaper that doesn't have lock screen widgets. Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Turn off your iPhone's haptic keyboard feedback



Surprisingly, the keyboard on the iPhone has never had the ability to vibrate as you type, an addition called "haptic feedback" that was added to iPhone with iOS 16. Instead of just hearing click-clack sounds, haptic feedback gives each key a vibration, providing a more immersive experience as you type. However, according to Apple, the very same feature may also affect battery life.

According to this Apple support page about the keyboard, haptic feedback "might affect the battery life of your iPhone." No specifics are given as to how much battery life the keyboard feature does drain, but if you want to conserve battery, it's best to keep this feature disabled.

Fortunately, it is not on by default. If you've enabled it in yourself, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback and toggle off Haptic to turn off haptic feedback for your keyboard.

Every single time you type, you'll feel a slight vibration for each key you hit. Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

For more tips on iOS, learn how to download the new iOS 17 and how to automatically delete multifactor authentication messages from texts and email.