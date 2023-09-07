Vikings: Valhalla Gets Its Own Exclusive Netflix Game

Netflix's latest mobile game takes you on a quest for Valhalla. On Thursday, Netflix added the game Vikings: Valhalla -- which is based on the Netflix show of the same name -- to its expanding games library. This game is available for free and without ads or paywalls with a Netflix subscription (starting at $7, £7 or AU$7 a month) on Android and iOS devices.

This game was made in partnership between Emerald City Games, which developed games like Tomb Raider: Reloaded and Star Trek: Legends, and Tilting Point, which developed games like Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off and Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest. All together, it's an interesting combination of games.

In this strategy game, you play as a viking clan leader as you raid settlements, build your own home and explore the world. There's a resource management aspect to the game that affects what you can build in your settlement as well as the troops you send into combat.

The rock-paper-scissors combat mechanics also prevent you from zerg rushing a settlement. Combat units have their strengths and weaknesses so you have to plan your attack accordingly and strike with the force of Thor's hammer.

You can access this game and others with any of Netflix's subscriptions, which start at $7 a month. To access Netflix games, open the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device, scroll down the homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel, and tap into the game you want to play.