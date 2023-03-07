Verizon's Faster 5G Coverage Now Reaches 200 Million People

Verizon announced that the Ultra Wideband portion of its 5G network, which delivers faster speeds than its low-band portion, now reaches 200 million people in the US.

The Ultra Wideband part of its 5G service provides signal in midband and millimeter wave frequencies, which offer faster speeds but cover less area than Verizon's low-band Nationwide 5G. The carrier has been building out its network by launching service in C-band range of 5G early in 2022, and had expected to reach 200 million people with Ultra Wideband by the first quarter of this year.

Hitting that population means the Ultra Wideband service qualifies as nationwide availability according to the Federal Communications Commission. T-Mobile had hit that milestone with its own midband 5G network in 2021, while AT&T expects to reach 200 million people with its midband 5G network by the end of 2023.