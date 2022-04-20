Verizon Wireless Customers Report Outages Across US

Verizon

Verizon customers across the US are reporting their mobile service is down. Complaints began Tuesday, and by 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, more than 21,000 issues were reported to the website Down Detector.

While many of the reports have come from California and the West Coast, outages have been reported in Atlanta, DC, Denver, Minneapolis, New York City and Philadelphia.

DownDetector.com

On Twitter, one user claimed they were able to send text messages but couldn't receive or make phone calls. When calling out, they reported, a message says the number "is non-working or unavailable."

"Sacramento, CA. I am not receiving phone calls or texts. All 4 lines on my plan aren't working," another customer said on Down Detector.

Subscribers to US Cellular, which uses Verizon's network, also report being affected by the outage.

A Verizon spokesperson told CNET the company was aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. "Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue," they said.

