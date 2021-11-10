Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Verizon will soon sell PS5s online, but there's a catch

The wireless carrier is getting into the PlayStation 5 game, though supply will be "very limited" and you will need to be a wireless customer to buy online.

PS5
Andrew Hoyle/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you're looking for a PlayStation 5 this holiday season you may want to check with Verizon. On Tuesday the carrier confirmed to CNET that it will be selling the next-gen console on its website this holiday season. 

Listings on Verizon's website reveal that the carrier plans to sell the $400 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition as well as the $500 PS5 disc model. As of 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) on Tuesday, both were listed as out of stock. 

Read more: Check out our PS5 restock tracker

screen-shot-2021-11-09-at-11-58-24-am.png

Verizon will soon be selling PlayStation 5 consoles. 

 Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Released last year, the PS5 remains hard to find, with online retailers often selling out of available inventory in minutes. The demand -- from both consumers as well as bots and scalpers -- has been so high that retailers have begun putting the consoles behind paywalls, requiring buyers subscribe to premium membership services for the chance to buy a system. 

Verizon spokesman Chris Serico said that the company will be selling "a very limited quantity" of PS5 consoles "in a handful of pilot stores" as well as online. Those looking to buy online will also need to have a Verizon wireless account and active service with the carrier. Those shopping in the company's stores will not need to be a Verizon customer to buy a PS5, though it has not revealed which locations will offer the PlayStations. 

As with other retailers, all sales are on a "first-come, first-serve basis." 

In addition to the PS5 consoles, Verizon is selling accessories including a Pulse 3D headset, DualSense controllers and the PS5 media remote. While the headset is currently out of stock, you don't need a Verizon account to buy a controller.