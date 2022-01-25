Verizon says a third of its customers are on 5G phones

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon revealed that one in three of its wireless customers now uses a 5G phone during its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call as its 5G network continues to expand.

The largest carrier in the US continued getting more of its customers to upgrade to 5G phones, which means converting them to pricier Unlimited plans required to access its 5G network that Verizon has recently expanded despite friction with the Federal Aviation Administration. Getting more customers on 5G means having more of them take advantage of that expanded network.

In the period, Verizon pushed aggressive deals and discounts to encourage customers to buy new 5G-capable phones like the iPhone 13 series, resulting in more customers signing up for long-term contracts. Verizon added 667,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in the quarter – a key metric for dependable profits among carriers. Of those, 336,000 were phone net additions, with 369,000 other related to connected device.

And in a small coup for Verizon's home internet division, fixed wireless internet grew faster than wired for the first time, with FWA adding 78,000 net additions over 51,000 Fios Internet net additions. This will be augmented by the so-called C-band 5G radio airwaves that Verizon switched on days before the earnings call.

C-band fits between Verizon's existing low-band and millimeter wave 5G, a sort of middle-ground frequency that adds more capacity and coverage, though the company voluntarily limited its new 5G signal in certain areas for six months. The carrier, along with AT&T, conceded to last-minute FAA demands to ban service around airports while the agency investigates the new frequencies' potential interference with flight equipment, but the majority of Verizon's C-band started going live as planned on January 19.

"We have the highest assurance from the White House that this will be resolved soon," Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said on the earnings call. "Clearly we want this to be resolved as soon as possible."

Verizon reported an adjusted earnings per share of $1.31 on revenues of $14.6 billion, a 7.7 percent increase year over year. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected an average EPS of $1.29, up from $1.21 last year; the projection anticipates an increase to an EPS of $1.31 for Q1 2022.

Verizon's Q4 2021 revenues of $34.1 billion were down 1.8 percent from the year previous, but that was offset by the sale of Verizon Media and acquisition of Tracfone Wireless, representing the carrier's business refocus on wireless customers over media content.

Verizon's FAA friction

Verizon planned to use C-band frequencies between 3.7-3.98GHz to augment its 5G network, which consisted of low-band 800MHz that offer speeds slightly better than 4G and mmWave above 28GHz with speeds that peak over 1Gbps.

The FAA and aviation industry, however, raised concerns that the new frequencies may interfere with equipment – namely altimeters operating at 4.2-4.4GHz frequencies, which are used by aircraft to land in adverse weather conditions. The frequencies come relatively close to each other, sparking fears of potential risks for pilots using those altimeters to land in conditions where they can't see.

In response, the carriers delayed their C-band rollouts for a month until early January, but a last-minute complaint by the FAA regarding dangerous interference led to another delay until January 19. Yet another complaint by the agency, as well as pushback from airlines, led Verizon and AT&T to restrict C-band service around airports for six months, during which time the FAA plans to check and verify that altimeters and other equipment used by modern aircraft won't be adversely affected by C-band 5G.