Verizon Is Expanding Its $25 Home Internet Offer to Its Older Plans

Verizon is getting a bit more aggressive with its attempts to grow its home internet base. On Friday the carrier will be expanding its offer that drops the price on its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month to more customers beyond those who subscribe to its latest and most expensive unlimited options, CNET has learned.

The new deal, which goes into effect tomorrow and is available for a "limited time," will open up the discount to any Verizon postpaid user that is paying at least $30 per month for service on one of their Verizon wireless lines. This includes those who have cheaper or older Verizon plans, ranging from the carrier's more affordable unlimited plans (such as 5G Start or Welcome Unlimited) to older shared data plans that are several years old.

With the discount, you could add Verizon's 5G Home internet for $25 per month, or half off its regular rate (with automatic payments enabled). There are no additional data caps or speed restrictions and you can still take advantage of Verizon's 10-year price lock guarantee at this lower rate. Other perks, like the free gift card offers the carrier has been dangling for new users, also still apply.

Verizon prepaid users, however, are not eligible for the deal and to qualify you will also need to be a new Verizon home internet customer. The carrier tells CNET that existing home internet and wireless users should check the offers section in the My Verizon app to see what options and discounts are available to them.

If you are on a family plan where not everyone lives in the same spot, you can sign-up for multiple 5G Home or 4G LTE home internet options at the discounted rates, so long as all addresses can get the services. Verizon says it offers wireless home internet to over 40 million households, though you will need to check your address on its website to see if it is available where you live.

As for those who live in an area where Fios is available, the carrier tells CNET that it will expand the offer next week to include the wired broadband option.

Verizon's move closely follows a play by rival T-Mobile, who earlier this month began dangling a similar discount on home broadband to those who were already subscribed to its wireless phone services. Like Verizon, T-Mobile lowered the rate for its 5G home internet service down to $25 per month so long as you were an existing T-Mobile wireless subscriber who didn't already have, or recently had, home broadband from the carrier.

Matt Coakley, vice president of marketing strategy and segment planning at Verizon, says the carrier was "aware" of T-Mobile's deal but noted with this offer the carrier wanted "to just make sure that they get a little bit of extra savings a little bit extra holiday cheer this year."