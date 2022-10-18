Verizon Alerts Prepaid Customers to Recent Security Breach

Verizon notified prepaid customers this week of a recent cyberattack that granted "third-party actors" access to their accounts, as reported earlier Tuesday by BleepingComputer. The attack occurred between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 and affected an undisclosed number of Verizon prepaid customers.

The breach exposed the last four digits of customers' credit cards used to make payments on their prepaid accounts. While no full credit card information was accessible, the information was enough to grant the attackers access to Verizon user accounts, which hold semi-sensitive data such "name, telephone number, billing address, price plans, and other service-related information," per a notice from Verizon.

Account access also potentially enabled attackers to process unauthorized SIM card changes on prepaid lines. Also known as SIM swapping, unauthorized SIM card changes can allow for the transfer of an unsuspecting person's phone number to another phone.

In Verizon's notice, the mobile giant reassured customers that if an unauthorized SIM card change did occur, it has since been reversed. Additionally, Verizon reset the Account Security Code (PIN) of affected customers "in an abundance of caution." Verizon also encouraged customers to create a new PIN code and set a new password and security question.

If you suspect your Verizon prepaid account information may have been compromised, call Verizon at 877-350-7901 for further assistance.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.