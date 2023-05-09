Verizon Adds New, Low-Cost 5G Phone for $120

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Verizon has announced it's the official carrier of TCL Mobile's new phone, the 40 XE 5G. Even better, the already low price point has dropped by $50 since the phone's announcement in February, meaning you can get your hands on a 5G phone for only $120. It has also launched a month earlier than originally projected.

The TCL 40 XE 5G phone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ screen; a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses on the rear; an 8MP front-facing camera; 4GB of RAM; 64GB of storage with expandable memory of up to 1TB; and a 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 2.2GHz Octa-core 5G processor.

When announcing the phone at Mobile World Congress 2023 earlier this year, TCL chief marketing officer Stefan Streit said the mid-priced phone market is under pressure from inflation, leading TCL to create lower-priced devices. TCL at the same time announced the 40 X 5G, which is priced at $199 and set for release this June; the TCL 40 XL, priced at $149; and the $119 TCL 406 phone.

For more low-cost mobile devices, check out CNET's coverage of the best budget phones for 2023.

TCL has also teased its ability to create a higher-end phone concept or a foldable phone.

The company is known for creating TVs and makes some of CNET's favorites, including the TCL 4-Series, which CNET has rated as the best budget TV right now.

