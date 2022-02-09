Valentine's Day sale: Get two pairs of UE FITS for $160 each

Screenshot by Robin Mosley/CNET

Chocolate and other sweets aren't for everyone. A present that keeps on giving, like this one from Ultimate Ears, is sometimes just what someone needs. The UE FITS from Ultimate Ears are now on sale for $169 for one pair or you can get . Because these earbuds regularly cost $249, you're saving a lot of money on high-quality earbuds. And you have until Feb. 15 to get them.

These earbuds are great because they don't hurt my ears. I've gone from large headphones to tiny earbuds for comfort in the past, and although those earbuds were nice, they would never stay in my ear and I'd have to continually push them in. But the UE FITS conformed to my ear, stayed put and didn't hurt at all, especially when I tested them out during my long Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay.

The UE FITS come in three colors -- black, cloud and dawn (lilac) and can be paired to any device using the app for iOS and Android. They also comes with a nice charging case that fits (no pun intended) it's sleek style. They have an 8-hour battery life and 20 hours with the case.

One of the nicest things about these earbuds -- especially when I compare them to the budget Tozo earbuds -- is that you don't have to charge the UE FITS for a long time in order to use them. Once you charge them for 10 minutes you'll get about 60 minutes of use. And if you're anything like me when you immerse yourself in a game, these pack a nice punch with sound, too.