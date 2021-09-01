Twitter's 'Super Follows' subscription lets you charge for exclusive tweets

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some Twitter users can start charging their followers a monthly subscription fee for exclusive tweets, the company said Wednesday.

The feature, known as Super Follows, gives users with a large following a way to earn money by offering a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 for extra tweets. Some creators have offered their Super Followers advice, deeper analysis or answered questions.

The move could help Twitter fuel the creation of more engaging content that keeps users glued to the site. Other social media companies, including Facebook and TikTok, have been investing more in ways to pay creators. Twitter has been exploring a tipping feature and ticketing for its live audio tool Spaces.

Twitter said it plans to expand Super Follows in the future, including the ability to charge for exclusive Spaces and newsletters. Users will also be able to choose different subscription tiers or subscribe anonymously.

A Super Follow will appear next to an account's profile so people can subscribe. Twitter users in the US and Canada with Apple devices can Super Follow the accounts on Wednesday but the company said it will be rolling out this feature to more iOS users in the coming weeks.

Twitter started accepting applications for Super Follows in June but there's currently a waitlist. The company said users can still apply for the waitlist but they need to have 10K or more followers and meet other requirements to be eligible.