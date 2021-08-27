Twitter Spaces adds ability for some hosts to create ticketed gatherings

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter on Friday said some hosts on its audio chat room feature, Spaces, can now create paid gatherings, or Ticketed Spaces. The company opened up applications for content monetization on Spaces in June.

"We're experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon," Twitter said in a tweet. "Know it's taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you!"

Ticketed Spaces lets hosts choose the ticket price for audiences and to set the size of their space, "for more intimate and deeper conversations," Twitter says.

The company rolled out Clubhouse competitor Spaces in May, after launching a beta test of the feature last year.