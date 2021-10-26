Twitter shows growth despite Apple's privacy changes

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter's user base grew 13% in the third quarter as it experimented with features designed to keep people on its platform longer, a performance that comes as social media companies wrestle with changes to Apple's mobile operating system that affect advertising revenue.

The microblogging site has focused on creator tools, live audio and safety features as it competes with Facebook, TikTok and other major tech companies. The number of monetizable daily active users grew to 211 million in the third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report 212.6 million daily users in the third quarter.

The focus on user experience comes as Twitter and other social media companies grapple with changes to Apple's mobile operating system that have made it tougher for advertisers to measure their campaigns. The iPhone maker recently rolled out a feature that requires users to give permission to apps that track their online activities. Facebook and Snap have already said the changes have weighed on their performance. Twitter, though, said the impact on its third-quarter revenue and fourth-quarter guidance was lower than expected.

"It is still too early for Twitter to assess the long-term impact of Apple's privacy-related iOS changes," Twitter said in a press release.

Twitter reported revenue that was slightly below Wall Street's expectations. In the third quarter, the company posted revenue of $1.28 billion, below expectations of $1.29 billion. Twitter lost 54 cents per share in the third quarter.

Twitter's earnings come amid heightened scrutiny of social media. Facebook, the world's biggest social media company, is the subject of a series of news stories based on leaked documents that suggest the company knows about the harm its platforms cause to the mental health of teenagers, as well as to democracy and to developing countries. Earlier in the day, a Senate subcommittee grilled executives from Twitter competitors TikTok, YouTube and Snap about the policies those companies have in place to protect children.