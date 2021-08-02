Twitter now supports Apple and Google sign-in options

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter added the ability to sign into the app with your Google account or Apple ID, according to Twitter Support on Monday. Signing in with your Google account will work on the Twitter app or on the web. For now, if you want to use your Apple ID, it'll only work on the app, according to the tweet.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline.



Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

In June, Jane Wong, an app investigator, tweeted that Twitter was working on Google sign-in integration, according to a report from 9to5Google. The publication later reported that Twitter beta update v9.3.0-beta.04 included the Google sign-in feature.

