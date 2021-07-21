Elon Musk at The B Word Nintendo Switch Online Blue Origin, Bezos space launch Netflix growth Tom Clancy's XDefiant Unemployment tax refunds
Twitter is testing a way to dislike replies

The social network says the tool could help the company understand what replies users find more valuable.

twitter-logo-app-phone-2

Twitter logo

 Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter said Wednesday it's testing a way to up or down vote replies as part of an effort to understand what remarks users find more relevant. 

In a tweet posted by Twitter Support, the company said that some iPhone users might see this option. The company said downvotes won't be public but upvotes will appear as likes on a tweet.

Twitter users who spotted the new icons tweeted out images of what the new tool looks like, which are a thumbs up and thumbs down button. 

The company didn't immediately respond to questions about how many people are part of this test. Some celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher say that a dislike button could help cut down on hateful comments on social media. 