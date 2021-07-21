Twitter is testing a way to dislike replies

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter said Wednesday it's testing a way to up or down vote replies as part of an effort to understand what remarks users find more relevant.

In a tweet posted by Twitter Support, the company said that some iPhone users might see this option. The company said downvotes won't be public but upvotes will appear as likes on a tweet.

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.



Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes. pic.twitter.com/hrBfrKQdcY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2021

Twitter users who spotted the new icons tweeted out images of what the new tool looks like, which are a thumbs up and thumbs down button.

The company didn't immediately respond to questions about how many people are part of this test. Some celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher say that a dislike button could help cut down on hateful comments on social media.