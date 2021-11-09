Twitter Blue will let you 'undo' tweets, read ad-free articles

James Martin/CNET

Twitter is releasing a new subscription service in the US and New Zealand that will allow users to pay for exclusive features such as the ability to undo a tweet and read ad-free news articles.

Called Twitter Blue, the service costs $3 (NZD 4.49) per month. Twitter started testing the offering in Australia and Canada in June. The move shows how Twitter is experimenting with ways to make money outside of ads and increasing its focus on news products.

Sara Beykpour, Twitter's senior director of product management, said the subscription service targets people who use the site often mainly on mobile devices, news junkies and early adopters of new features.

"Twitter is still and will always be free," she said. "With Twitter, Blue, we're providing the most engaged and leaned in people on Twitter more ways to customize and control their experience and get exclusive access to premium features."

To access Twitter Blue, users click on the profile menu and the subscription service will be displayed at the top. Tapping that option will bring users to the settings page where subscribers will be able to add exclusive tools. That includes early access to features the company is testing, such as a way to upload longer 10-minute videos and pinning a conversation at the top of their direct messages.

Twitter's undo tweet feature lets users set a 30-second timer before the tweet gets posted so they can revise any typos or any other mistakes. Users will also be able to customize their experience on the app with themes and icons and organize tweets in a bookmark folder.

The company said users will be able to subscribe from an Apple or Android device and on the web. The features may vary depending on the device.

Twitter said it plans to add new features to the service as it learns more from subscribers and roll out the offering to more countries. The company didn't share the number of Twitter Blue subscribers of their demographics.

Now playing: Watch this: Twitter Blue: What is it?

Reading ad-free articles

Like other tech companies, such as Google and Facebook, Twitter has also been working on a news product.

Twitter

Twitter Blue members will be able to read articles without ads from US news sites, including The Washington Post, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter.

Twitter users are then directed to the news outlet's website and the publisher will know if a Twitter Blue subscriber is visiting.

Twitter said it will provide news outlets some of the revenue the company makes from Twitter Blue subscriptions but didn't specify how much. Twitter said the goal is to help publishers make 50% more per person than they would've made from serving ads to that person.

News outlets have struggled to compete with social media sites for ad dollars. Google, Facebook and Amazon will make up 64% of all US digital ad spending in 2021, according to eMarketer.

"We recognize...a great public conversation requires a thriving journalism ecosystem. So, with [Twitter] Blue, we're not just trying to enable a better internet for subscribers but a better internet for journalism too," said Tony Haile, a senior director of product at Twitter. Haile was formerly the CEO of Scroll, a news startup that Twitter acquired in May.

Tweets with ad-free articles will be labeled. Through Twitter Blue settings, subscribers will be able to view how much they're contributing to specific news outlets in a section called "See you impact."

Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to see the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours. Twitter said that articles are ranked based on the number of people in your timeline who have tweeted the story.