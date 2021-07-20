Top US Catholic church official resigns amid cellphone data links to Grindr

Getty Images

A top administrator for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops resigned after a Catholic news site obtained cellphone data that appeared to show he was a frequent user of gay dating app Grindr.

The organization announced in a memo Tuesday that Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill had resigned as its general secretary after the staff had learned on Monday of "impending media reports alleging possible improper behavior." The priest was elected to a five-year term in 2020 to serve in the position, which coordinates all administrative matters for the conference.

News of Burrill's resignation, reported earlier by National Catholic Reporter, came after online Catholic news site The Pillar reported allegations of his behavior to the conference. On Tuesday, after Burrill's resignation was announced, Pillar reported that it had obtained device location data from a data vendor that collected through Grindr and hired an independent data consulting firm to analyze it.

"A mobile device correlated to Burrill emitted app data signals from the location-based hookup app Grindr on a near-daily basis during parts of 2018, 2019, and 2020 -- at both his USCCB office and his USCCB-owned residence, as well as during USCCB meetings and events in other cities," The Pillar reported.

Grindr's privacy policy bills itself as a "safe space" users can "discover, navigate and interact with others in the Grindr Community." The site says it has shared a variety of personal data with ad partners in the past, including device IDs, device location, connection information, and the user's age and gender. It goes on to say it ceased providing information about users' locations, age and gender in April 2020.

Pillar said its analysis of the app data "correlated" to Burrill's cellphone shows he visited gay bars in several cities between 2018 and 2020 while using the app, including while on business for the organization.

Privacy experts have long voiced concern about the ease at which anonymized data can be used by data trackers to determine a person's identity based on the location, time and activity, all of which can be collected through permission granted when the app is downloaded.

A main concern with the trackers is a concept known as "device fingerprinting," in which a tracker looks for a unique and persistent way to identify a user, even when the data is supposed to be anonymous.

Security researchers have also found that apps are collecting more data than you were lead to believe. A report in 2019 found that more than 1,000 apps were taking data even after users denied them permissions, allowing them to gather precise geolocation data and phone identifiers.

Grinder and the USCCB didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.